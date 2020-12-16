“It’s a terrible feeling”: Tenants facing rodent problem at Liberty apartment building

The landlord said they've already taken steps to remedy the issue by setting traps and disposing of the rodents

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Tenants of a Liberty apartment building say mice have become a problem in their homes.

First News checked into the problem after receiving several calls from a number of tenants at the apartment building on Green Acres Drive. One even sent us a video of a dead mouse.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District said they received a complaint Tuesday, and an inspector will be taking a look at the property to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, one tenant who wished to remain anonymous said she’s lost her peace of mind.

“It’s a scary thing that you have rodents in your home that’s basically taken over, and you have to pay rent to stay somewhere where you’re not comfortable staying. It’s a terrible feeling,” she said.

The landlord, Isaac Elam, said they’ve already taken steps to remedy the issue by setting traps and disposing of the rodents.