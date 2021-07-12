‘It’s a good thing for the community’: Mount Carmel festival kicks off 5-day stretch

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Carmel festival got underway Monday night in downtown Girard.

It always starts on July 12 and runs through the 16th.

The festival takes place on East Liberty Street between Route 422 and Marshall Street.

There’s plenty of Italian food including pizza, sausage sandwiches and cannolis.

On Monday, Dominic Tocco performed for the crowd.

“Finally, we’re allowed to go out and do stuff. It was kind of getting boring and everything, so it’s good. It’s a good thing for the community and everything,” said Chuck Richards, of Girard.

On Friday, there will be a parade at 10 a.m. and the festival will end with fireworks at 11 p.m.