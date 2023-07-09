CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local grandmother is teaching her grandchildren the importance of giving through her family’s annual lemonade fundraiser to help those in need, including this year’s special recipient.

Harper, Palmer, Landry and Owen Marlowe host the lemonade stand in Canfield with their grandmother, Jenny Kennedy. They sell lemonade and snacks for everyone who comes by.

“We’ve been doing this lemonade stand for 8 years, and every year we do it for either an organization or for somebody who got hurt,” Harper Marlowe said. “The first time we ever did this, we raised, like, $300, but last year we raised $7,000.”

Harper has been helping host the lemonade stand since she was 2 years old. The family is able to continue the stand with community support and help from friends and family.

This year’s beneficiary? Rick D’Amico.

In summer 2022, D’Amico was struck by a truck. He had multiple surgeries and had to have is leg amputated. He is now wheelchair-bound and unable to work or drive.

How did he feel being this year’s recipient of the fundraiser?

“Oh, my gosh, I mean, more humbled than I’ve probably ever been in my life,” D’Amico said.

He said he is grateful for friends and family who have helped him in his time of need.

“I love doing it — mostly, I love seeing them get excited about helping someone else,” Kennedy said.

For every dollar earned at the lemonade stand, Kennedy matches.