FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – It could be a while before we know whether or not investigators ever found anything worthwhile after searching a piece of land in Mercer County.



Earlier this month, authorities were conducting a big excavation on some property in Farrell. Authorities have been investigating the 45-year-old disappearance of Hubbard resident Billie Lynn Groff, who was last seen on July 4, 1977.

After a couple of weeks of digging and searching, officials managed to recover what’s being described as “several items of interest” that have been sent to a lab for testing.

Investigators are not saying what those items are, or whether they can be tied to the missing person’s case.

Billie Lynn Groff

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Groff was last seen by her husband on July 4 near Westview Avenue.

She was speaking to a friend on the phone at around 10 p.m. that night when she ended the conversation abruptly, stating “They are coming up the driveway, I have to go.” It’s not known who she was referring to.

Groff’s husband and their two children were attending the city’s Fourth of July celebration and when they got home at around 11 p.m., she was gone. Her husband filed a missing person’s report two days later.

She left all of her belongings and clothes behind. Groff was 26 years old at the time.