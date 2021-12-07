Items from closed Campbell churches have new home

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Religious items from the two churches in Campbell that recently closed now have a new home at St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard.

The body of Jesus that was on the main Crucifix at St. Joseph the Provider for nearly 60 years is now at St. Patrick’s.

The Corpus will be refurbished and placed on a new cross that’ll hang in the sanctuary once construction at the church is completed.

Father Michael Swierz, of St. Patrick’s, was once the pastor of St. Joseph the Provider. Swierz said he wanted to bring something from his experience in Campbell to Hubbard, so he asked Father James Korda if the Corpus could be rehomed at St. Patrick’s since theirs was destroyed when the church caught fire at the beginning of the year.

“It was really meant to be, I think, because it does match the statues of Mary and Joseph that we had hanging in our church, which is now here in the sanctuary in our parish center,” Swierz said.

St. Patrick’s also received the advent wreath from St. Lucy Church.

Meanwhile, construction crews continue to restore St. Patrick’s after the fire.

Work on the back wall of the church is underway. It has been shored up and removed brick by brick. Scaffolding is up throughout the parish.

Father Swierz said work on the church has been impacted by the supply chain issues since various materials needed for the rebuild are back-ordered.

“This is probably the worst possible time to build a building and we’re just very happy that we have the parish center here that we can still gather together as a community and worship God,” he said.

Father Swierz says steel will be brought in next month so that construction workers can start rebuilding the back wall.