Italian Food Trail highlights the best restaurants Trumbull County has to offer

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – This week, 17 Italian restaurants in Trumbull County are running specials to kick off the 2020 Italian Food Trail that runs through November.

The trail honors Italians who settled to Trumbull County to work in factories over a century ago. Part of their history includes wonderful dishes… dishes that will be highlighted along the Italian Food Trail.

Third- and fourth-generation Italian Americans still know how to make people salivate over taste.

“The food trail itself has over 50 food sites on the trail. No national chains. There are some local chains. But otherwise, it’s a lot of family-owned businesses that are listed throughout the trail,” said Beth Kane, Trumbull County Tourism marketing manager.

Just Pizzelles is on the list. Owner Christina Benton gave an idea of treats that are favorites with customers.

“We do over 90 flavors, but our most popular — and I say this every time and everyone is probably sick of hearing this — but it is ‘margarita’ by far. Year ’round, that is our best-seller,” she said.

Benton says the trail is more than sharing her dishes and gaining business, it’s a way to connect with the community.

“We get to hear a lot of stories of their families making pizzelles and what a tradition it was or maybe their grandmother or great grandmother that’s no longer around. Now, we get to bring back those memories for them,” Benton said.

At the Red Plum restaurant, manager Alexis Willoughby also thinks the trail helps the community.

“I think it’s really a good thing. Something fun for people in the community to do and get involved in. There’s not a lot of that stuff around here so it’s kind of cool,” she said.

You can sign up for an Italian Food Trail passport by visiting www.ItalianFoodTrail.com.

Get it stamped at the 17 restaurants designated as stations along the trail by the end of November and you could win a $50 gift certificate from one of the restaurants. Gift card drawings will be held on Dec. 16.