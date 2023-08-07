CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Cultural Alliance celebrated Italian heritage in the Valley Monday night.

It was part of their Culture and Cuisine series.

The room was packed for the event.

Several times a year, they pick a cultural group from the Valley. There is an educational component, food and music.

“We try to focus on a different country each time and the goal is to have people learn about the different cultures and to better understand the different cultures of all of the folks who make up the Mahoning Valley,” said Linda Kostka with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The next Culture and Cuisine event will focus on African heritage in October. In November, they will focus on Greek heritage.