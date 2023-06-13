YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A feathered friend raised lots of questions after locals found him wandering the streets of Youngstown last week.

“We get calls on peacocks probably three to five times a year,” said Heather Merritt, founder of Birds in Flight.

Last week, people spotted a peacock in Youngstown everywhere from Himrod Avenue to Livingston Street.

Elaina Hernandez saw the peacock Friday morning on Himrod Avenue. She was shocked by the feathered animal’s presence.

“This thing isn’t native to here. What is it doing just walking around,” said Hernandez.

Merritt, founder of the non-profit Birds in Flight in Canfield, says it is important not to approach these types of birds, even if they’re domesticated.

“I wouldn’t try and do anything with the peacock. I mean, it’s really going to take someone that has knowledge on peacocks to capture it or it’s going to take the owner to come in and try and capture it,” said Merritt.

Merrit says there are many ways a wild or domesticated peacock can hurt bystanders.

“I mean the wings can hurt you; the beak can hurt you; the feet can hurt you. So, I wouldn’t recommend that somebody just go and try and capture the peacock,” said Merritt.

Birds in Flight deals with more than just peacocks, accepting almost any animal into its wildlife sanctuary, including birds like a red shoulder hawk and others. The sanctuary has 250 animals in-house right now. Merritt says this is their busiest season.

“Our numbers have skyrocketed. We probably get one call every two minutes, every single day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” said Merritt.

Birds in Flight is one of the only shelters in Ohio that takes birds with the avian flu, so she expects the busyness, especially this time of year.

“I always joke that in the winter we hibernate like bears, because we’re kind of slower then…Right now we just run like crazy. All day long,” said Merritt.

Merritt says the best thing to do when you see a bird, or any animal in need, is to call Birds in Flight at 330-652-3381.

As for the peacock, unofficial social media posts have indicated that the bird has been returned to its owner, but WKBN 27 First News has been unable to confirm that.

“It was pretty, but it was scary,” said Hernandez.