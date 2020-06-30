It may be hot, but weather like this is good news for road crews

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – There are plenty of sunny, dry days in the forecast, which is good news for local road crews.

There were workers along Coitsville Road in Coitsville Tuesday afternoon, which is included in Mahoning County’s summer paving program.

County engineer Pat Ginnetti said hot weather actually makes the asphalt easier to use.

“Obviously, we have to be cautious of overheating so we make sure the guys are well-hydrated and try to take in as much shade as they can but, yeah, this is very advantageous to working conditions.”

Ginnetti said the warm, dry conditions also allow crews to get through projects quicker so they have more time to get other things done. Things like pothole patching and grass mowing can’t be done in the rain.