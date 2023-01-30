NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Derek Cummings and his wife were out celebrating both their son’s and daughter’s birthday when the fire started.

“When I came and I saw it, it just broke me, honestly,” Derek said.

His family now has to start over.

They lost all of their belongings, including materials and supplies for Cummings’ businesses, when their home on Wilson Avenue caught fire over the weekend.

“The floor’s falling through, so we can’t get nothing, we couldn’t salvage nothing. Everything got damaged, everything,” Derek said.

Firefighters first got the call just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Niles Fire Chief John Stevens said crews were on the scene in about two minutes.

“When they pulled up, there was fire venting from a window area on the second floor,” Stevens said.

Derek said the fire had unfortunate timing.

“It was my kids’ birthday; that’s the worst part. They don’t ever forget their birthdays. My daughter, she’s distraught,” he said.

Luckily, all of the family’s pets survived.

“Even my bearded dragon, he was cold, but he made it out,” Derek said.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office continue looking into how the fire started.

“At this point, there’s nothing suspicious, but they’ll look and make sure everything is OK,” Stevens said.