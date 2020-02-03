Issue of tire dumping returns on side of Trumbull County road

At least four piles are located in a short span on the south side of Donley Road

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Stacks of old, used tires are piling up on the side of Donley Road in Mesopotamia.

“There’s probably at least 50 here and probably another 25 in each of the other piles,” said Mesopotamia Township Trustee Justin Sly.

Sly first learned of the issue from someone who lives in town.

“It’s disappointing,” he said.

Sly said growing up, this particular spot used to be known for dumping but has since come a long way and had been cleaned up.

“Having it start again or having just dumping is disappointing and just seems like just a waste,” he said.

At least four piles are located in a short span on the south side of the street, just west of Coombs Road.

Some of the tires are even being tossed into wetlands.

Trustees are now hoping to track down the culprit and put a stop to the dumping.

“This is a quiet area, not a lot of traffic comes up and down. But if people see something, say something, take a quick picture. Everyone has a phone anymore with a camera on it but to see something, say something so we can try to figure out a solution,” Sly said.