Issue at water plant shuts down portion of Route 46 in Weathersfield and Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A break in a major water transmission line from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District (MVSD) building on Route 46 has shut down the road.

The 20-inch line running across Route 46 broke about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, forcing water onto the road.

Both lanes of Route 46 between Salt Springs Road and McKees Lane were shut down for several hours.

The road will continue to have traffic backups for some time. The southbound lane needs to be repaired, so traffic will only be allowed in the northbound lane. Flaggers will be out directing traffic.

MVSD services Girard, Canfield, Mineral Ridge, Lordstown, Craig Beach and portions of other municipalities in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

