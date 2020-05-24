Islamic Society of Youngstown celebrates the end of Ramadan

People were able to drive up and receive treats as a way to celebrate the end of their fast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Islamic Society of Youngstown celebrated the end of Ramadan with a parade Sunday afternoon.

Organizers of the parade say that it was important for them to do this because the community always comes together for this day.

“I am so grateful that it’s a beautiful day. It’s dry, it’s sunny, it’s warm, so we’re so grateful for that. And thank goodness we had a very wonderful turnout, too,” said President of the Islamic Society Randa Shabayek.

The Youngstown Fire Department also came by to celebrate with them.