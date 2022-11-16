YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that child welfare agencies are strained. According to the Public Children Services of Ohio, caseworker turnover and hiring lags have impacted agencies across Ohio.

Every year it seems the caseload gets heavier, but a career in helping children and families might be for you.

To find out, A Virtual Child Welfare Caseworker Career Open House is scheduled next month in Mahoning County.

Registration is required to participate and you can do that at mahoningkids.com or email the human resources manager at Susan.Babinec@jfs.ohio.gov. You can also find an application online.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mahoning County Children Services is the county’s only agency to provide public care and services to children according to Ohio Revised Code, respecting families and their children.

Current services include: