YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The holidays often are filled with boozy concoctions, so for those who feel like they may need a break or cleanse, Dry January might be the perfect time to do it.

Many choose to take on the New Year without a sip of alcohol for the whole month of January.

But does such a short break have benefits? Angela DiVito, executive director of the Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County, says “yes.”

“We see that people also have decreased risk for diabetes, lower cholesterol. There are a lot of health benefits that go with taking a break from alcohol,” DiVito says.

DiVito says between 8 – 31% of people who abuse alcohol also have a mental health disorder. Even in those who don’t drink heavily, taking a break can improve mood, mental clarity and sleep.

“It gives people a chance to commit to well-being, to try some healthy improvement. Or, if they want to just sample sober living, it gives them an opportunity to do that without as much stigma as they might encounter during the rest of the year,” DiVito says.

But if you’re feeling strange about being the only one without a drink in your hand on Friday night, there are options. Local liquor stores like Chalet Premier are seeing nonalcoholic beers, wines and seltzers rise in popularity. Over the past 3 years, it’s gone from stocking 10 options to 50.

“We’ve gone from having half a cooler door full of of any options to having a full door, to even potentially even adding more to it,” says Jason Fithian, manager of Chalet Premier. “People are liking that option, and we’re going to keep expanding as long as they keep asking for it.”

DiVito says it’s a great way to keep the social aspect of drinking in your life.

“You have the same look and in a lot of cases, experience the same taste, as an alcohol-based beverage, but without the alcohol being involved,” DiVito says.

She stresses if you drink heavily or you’re concerned you have a dependency on alcohol, don’t try “Dry January” without talking to a doctor.