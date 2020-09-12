Iron Fit Crew hosts Ohio’s strongest man, woman teen competition in Struthers

Local News

A portion of Spring Street will be closed off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: markusspiske via Pixabay

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Iron Fit Crew in Struthers is hosting Ohio’s strongest man and woman teen competition on Saturday.

The competition starts around 10 a.m.

A portion of Spring Street will be closed off for the truck pull events.

The entire event will be outside and will follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the state. Spectators and competitors will need to wear masks at all times.

Events highlighted include circus dumbbell, dead lift, truck pull and keg.

There will be a food truck at the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com