YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last summer was the first year for the Mahoning Valley Irish Festival; it was so successful, they decided to do it again.

It’s being held at Youngstown’s Penguin City Brewery — and it’s using the whole building from front to back.

The Cleveland-based duo Achill Crossing was one of the many groups performing on Friday’s opening night of the Irish Festival.

There is some type of activity or musical act that will be going on the entire time.

“We’re so excited to come back here and be able to expand, bring in more vendors, bring in more activities, different things that we wanted to do — such as our whiskey tasting tonight, our neurodivergent tent, our kids’ activities tomorrow,” said festival chairperson Shannon Lehn.

There’s still time to check out the celebrations this weekend. The Irish Festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.