Iowa man charged with sexually assaulting runaway teen from Lawrence County

STONEBORO, Pa. (WYTV) – A man was taken to the Mercer County Jail after police say he sexually assaulted a runaway teen from Lawrence County.

Pennsylvania State Police started investigating on August 22 after two teens from New Wilmington, ages 15 and 17, were reported leaving their home in an unknown yellow car.

Investigators said the teens made their way to North Liberty, Iowa.

On August 31, a family member told police that the teens returned and were staying at her home on Fredonia Road in Stoneboro.

Police said the teens were brought back from Iowa by 26-year-old Mahlon Stutzman, who is accused of engaging in sexual relations with the 15-year-old.

Stutzman faces charges of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, interference with custody of children, corruption of minors and indecent assault.