Investigators stop at house of Champion man charged in Capitol riots

All authorities would reveal is that the FBI was doing "law enforcement activity"

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – The FBI was at the house of a local man accused of being part of the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Federal investigators were at a home on Carolewood Circle in Champion around 11 a.m. Friday.

All authorities would reveal is that the FBI was doing “law enforcement activity.”

First News confirmed through the auditor’s website that the house belongs to Stephen Ayres.

FBI agents arrested Ayres Monday. They say he breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Ayres is charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

He’s supposed to be in court in a few weeks.

