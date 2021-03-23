Investigators still hoping for leads in case of missing Howland woman

The last confirmed sighting of the 21-year-old was in Warren a short time after her disappearance

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman left her home 10 years ago and never returned.

The public, now once again, is being asked to help solve this cold case.

Investigators are once again circulating the last known pictures of Jacqueline Lombardi.

Police say she disappeared after leaving her home in the Surrey Hill neighborhood of Howland Township on March 19, 2011.

The last confirmed sighting of the 21-year-old was in Warren a short time later.

Investigators are continually taking a look at the case and gathering information. They have identified people she was with and places she visited after leaving her home.

They are hoping someone comes forward with more information.

Authorities are requesting that anyone who has information relating to the disappearance of Jacqueline Lombardi call one of the below agencies: