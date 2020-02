Taken into custody on a parole violation was Jawuan Phifer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police and drug investigators served a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Bancroft Ave, taking a man into custody.

A task force spokesman said the warrant was served through Mahoning County Common Pleas Court as part of a drug investigation.

The spokesman said various kinds of drugs and handguns were found in the home.

Taken into custody on a parole violation was Jawuan Phifer, age unknown.