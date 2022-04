GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators served a search warrant in Girard on Thursday morning.

The search in the 100 block of East Broadway was part of an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and TAG Drug Task Force.

Investigators say drugs were seized, along with cash and firearms.

Neighbors said they saw police bring two people out of the house, though investigators said no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.