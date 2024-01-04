BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in armored vehicles were at a house in Boardman, conducting a search, Thursday morning.

It happened at a house in the 100 block of Shields Rd.

According to Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth, they arrested John Johnson, 35, on a charge of having weapons under disability.

Werth said they were there as part of a search warrant connected to an ongoing investigation.

Investigators took some items out of the home.

Brian Oehlbeck and Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.