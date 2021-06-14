Investigators say love triangle at center of shooting involving Mercer County fire chief

JAMESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A man arrested after a Sunday morning shooting in Mercer County was the Jamestown Borough Fire Chief.

Chief David Jones is charged with the equivalent of attempted murder and assault. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker said the bullet went in Tyler Schadt’s neck and traveled along his jawline, but that the 31-year old is in stable condition.

Schadt was taken to the hospital by his wife. The couple had three children, all under the age of 7, in the car with them for the ride to the hospital.

Acker said Schadt suspected that his wife was stepping out on him, and he tracked her car to an area of Chestnut Street where Jones lived.

PSP reported that there was a physical altercation, then Jones got a gun from his car and shot Schadt once.

Acker said the idea of self-defense probably won’t stand even though the Schadt went to Jones’s house.

Acker said he was at the scene all night, along with other investigating units

The mayor and council president said the fire chief does not work for the borough, so it’s up to the volunteer department to pick new leadership while Jones goes on trial.