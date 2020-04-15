Investigators return to Bristol Twp. property, searching for possible clues into other crimes

The sheriff's office called in help from BCI and the FBI to assist in the search for clues that could help them crack a decades-old case

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Four days after Milton Kurtzman died suddenly in his jail cell, dozens of investigators were back on his Bristol Township property on Tuesday, combing through all of his land.

Investigators say they have about 50 acres of land to search on the property, but they are not saying what they are looking for just yet.

They were looking through vehicles, searching buildings and the surrounding property. They even used two excavators to look for buried items.

Kurtzman, 71, was the co-owner of the property. He was arrested Thursday on a felonious assault charge after detectives say he shot his roommate, 64-year-old Allen Byler.

Byler survived the shooting.

Kurtzman died in his jail cell on Friday from what officials believe to be natural causes.

However, it’s through the shooting investigation and information gathered from it that led investigators back for this extensive search.

“The crime scene, we found out, extended beyond the house. There may be additional crimes that occurred on this property and evidence of such which we’re trying to recover at this time,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

The sheriff’s office called in help from BCI and the FBI to assist in the search for clues that could help them crack a decades-old case.

“This is something that dates back historically 20 years that we’re looking at,” Monroe said.

They are not through yet. These law enforcement officers expect that they will be back at the scene on Wednesday to continue their search.