Investigators report finding poor conditions, animals in Youngstown home

A sign was placed on the door, barring anyone from entering

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police and humane officers are investigating after finding about a dozen cats and a chained-up dog inside a Youngstown house.

They made the discovery Tuesday morning after someone pushed an emergency button, which sent emergency crews to a house in the 3400 block of Neilson Avenue.

Investigators say when they arrived, no one was there.

They did report finding poor conditions, however, as well as a Chihuahua, another dog on a chain and around a dozen cats and kittens.

Stephanie Edwards moved to the neighborhood in February and said she only saw one of the dogs but has never seen the other.

Edwards said she was having a cup of coffee Tuesday morning and saw her neighbors drive off.

“About 15 minutes later, I see the ambulance and then the fire department,” she said.

Michael Durkin, superintendent of Housing Code Enforcement, said crews had to force their way inside because no one was answering the door.

“The inside’s pretty deplorable — a lot of animal feces everywhere and very unkempt conditions,” he said.

Deputy of Dog Warden Dave Nelson said one of the dogs appears to be malnourished.

Durkin said they will be red tagging the property, and he’s happy they were able to save the pets.

“Thank God, because I know there was a lot of them that wouldn’t have made it much longer,” he said.

The Humane Society and Dog Warden are still investigating this incident to determine whether they’ll be pressing charges.