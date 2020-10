Police took a man into custody for a probation violation

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and Hubbard City Police searched a house in Hubbard on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say they found drugs, cash and a gun at 45 Fifth Ave.

Police took a man into custody for a probation violation. His name was not released on Wednesday morning.

