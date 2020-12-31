Investigators report finding drugs during searches of 2 homes in East Palestine

Investigators served two search warrants at home on Wood Street and N. Walnut Street in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators reported making two drug busts during searches of homes in East Palestine.

The searches were led by members of the East Palestine Police Department and the Columbiana Drug Task Force.

They searched a home on Wood Street on December 24 and reported seizing suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and other drug items.

They also searched a home on N. Walnut Street on December 27. There, they reported finding drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns and cash.

The cases remain under investigation, so the suspects names and exact addresses haven’t been released yet. Charges are pending the results of laboratory tests.