Investigators probing link between recent arsons and Youngstown homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives and fire investigators are probing a link between two recent arsons and a homicide Friday evening.

Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright of the Youngstown fire department said he is working with detectives at the police department to figure out the link.

Wright would not say how all three crimes are linked but that is the angle investigators are working now, he said.

About 7:15 p.m. Friday, a man was shot to death in front of a home in the 100 block of Seneca Avenue on the north side. Police placed 83 evidence markers at the scene and said multiple weapons were used.

The victim has yet to be identified.

About 2:50 a.m. Sunday, in the 100 block of Silliman St. on the west side, a home was heavily damaged in a fire that Wright said was an arson.

The fire was set in two different places, Wright said. He said someone threw an incendiary device through a back window and someone also set a fire on a porch.

The people inside the home at the time managed to get out safely.

Late Tuesday, someone threw a similar device through the window of a home in the 400 block of N. Bon Air Avenue.

No one was home at the time, but the house was heavily damaged and will have to be demolished. Detectives say that fire is also an arson.

Last July, someone fired several shots at the home and damaged it and a car in the driveway.

Police recovered 33 shell casings from the street at the side of the house, reports said.

The man who lived at the N. Bon Air Avenue was also wounded in a shooting in February on the north side.