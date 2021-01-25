Investigators offer reward for information into fatal Youngstown shooting suspect

Muhammad is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Marquise Bebbs on Nov. 19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about the suspect in a fatal Youngstown shooting.

Abdul Muhammad, 29, is wanted for aggravated murder. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Muhammad is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Marquise Bebbs on Nov. 19 in the parking lot of a Youngstown bar near the corner of East Lucius and South Avenue.

According to investigators, Muhammad and Bebbs allegedly got into a fight before shots were fired.

Muhammad is described as a black male, about 6 foot and weighs 200 pounds. His last known address is in Columbus, but investigators think he’s now in the Cleveland area.

If you have any information in reference to Abdul Muhammad, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.