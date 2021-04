According to the New Castle Police Department, she was last seen in the North Hill area of New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators are looking for a woman who went missing out of New Castle back in January.

According to the New Castle Police Department, Melissa Henson was last seen in the North Hill area of New Castle on Jan. 22 between 2 and 3 a.m.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Henson, contact Detective John George at 724-656-3589 or non-emergency dispatch at 724-656-9300.