Investigators looking for person who shot into Warren convenience store

Customers were inside LLC Market at the time of the shooting last Saturday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are asking the public for help to identify the person who shot at least eight rounds into a convenience store over the weekend.

“I’m just amazed that nobody was hurt,” said Warren Police Det. John Greaver.

It happened fast. In just under four seconds, Saturday’s shooting at LLC Market was over.

“It was very scary,” Greaver said. “A gentleman walks up onto the porch…and a truck comes by and shoots — I think we counted eight rounds — into the front of the store, which had people inside.”

The only casualty was a coffee maker hit by a bullet, but there could have been a different outcome.

As bullets hit the building, the small corner store was open with customers inside.

“He didn’t care who was in the store, whoever the shooter was. He was just shooting, could have hit anybody,” Greaver said.

He said they want to talk to the man on the porch, since they think the shooter was aiming for him. Investigators are also trying to identify the driver of the truck and the passenger pulling the trigger.

“He was shooting at human beings,” Greaver said. “He wasn’t shooting at white people, Black people, Christians, Muslims, he wasn’t shooting at anybody. He was shooting at human beings in that store and that should outrage our community.”

If you have information, please send Det. Greaver an email at jgreaver@warren.org or leave him a voicemail by calling 330-841-2723. You can remain anonymous.