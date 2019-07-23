Investigators looking for man who used fraudulent cards at Struthers ATM

Police think he got the card numbers and made duplicate cards

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers police are looking for a man they say used stolen or forged debit cards at an ATM in the city.

Police said the man used at least nine cards at the ATM at Struthers Federal Credit Union.

Investigators said he may have done it at other times, but they’re still looking into it.

Police think he got the card numbers and made duplicate cards.

They said there are victims as far as Tennessee and it doesn’t look like he got the card numbers from people who live in the Valley.

If you recognize this man or the car he was driving, please call the police station at 330-755-9849.

Police remind you to pay attention to your bank accounts and if you notice potentially fraudulent activity, contact your bank and secure the account.