Investigators looking for man wanted on rape charges in Mahoning County

(WYTV) – Authorities are looking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted on sex charges.

Butler Johnson, V, was indicted Thursday on 15 counts, including rape, attempted rape and gross imposition.

Mahoning County prosecutors say he repeatedly assaulted two young girls over a five-year period, one of them under the age of 13 at the time.

Warrants have now been issued for his arrest.

“The U.S. Marshal Service is looking for him. They are wanting any information that is available from the public. It would be confidential, and if anybody has any information, we hope that they will call in so that we can get Butler Johnson arrested and into the county jail,” said Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin.

Those with information are asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and reward money is available.