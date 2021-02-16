Investigators looking for man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Mercer County

State police issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old William Ice on Feb. 9

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Mercer County.

State police issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old William Ice on Feb. 9.

The investigation started when PSP received a referral from a school guidance counselor that accused Ice of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Jackson Township.

Ice is believed to be on the run, investigators said.

He’s charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ice was previously arrested in an online sex sting operation by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Austintown last summer.

The suspect thought he was meeting a minor for sex, but he fled during an attempted arrest and almost ran several troopers over with his car. Ice was taken into custody several weeks later.

Troopers say Ice was out on bond when the teen came forward.

Anyone with information on Ice’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact Trooper Joseph Snyder with the PSP Mercer County Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-662-6162.