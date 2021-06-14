Investigators looking for information into armed robbery at Hubbard convenience store

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store over the weekend.

According to investigators, the robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K on W. Liberty Street.

Police say the suspect came into the store, pulled out a gun and stole money from the register. They said he also took the cashier’s cell phone and the store phone, but those have since been found.

The suspect was wearing all black during the robbery. He’s described as being in his 20s, 5’8″ to 6′ tall, and 120 to 130 pounds.

Investigators said they believe the suspect headed south on Hager Street after leaving the store.

Anyone with video or information on what happened is asked to call Trumbull County dispatch at 330-675-2730.