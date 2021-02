Family reported the woman missing on June 14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the person whose skeletal remains were found in Youngstown.

Investigators found the body of Kricket Rinebold, 38, in the area of Salt Springs Road and Oneta Avenue on January 13.

Rinebold was first reported missing on June 14.

The death remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.