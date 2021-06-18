Investigators identify woman killed in Liverpool Twp. fire

LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have identified the woman who died in a fire Thursday in Liverpool Township.

June McVay, 99, was found inside her home in the 600 block of 9th Avenue after the house caught fire.

A cause of death is pending, according to Brandi Phillips, chief investigator with the Columbiana County Coroner’s Office.

McVay lived in the home with her daughter, who was hurt in the fire and treated at a local burn unit.

Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire around 6 p.m. The responding fire chief said they were able to get the flames down quickly but initially, they couldn’t make entry into the front room because of the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.