Investigators identify victim in fatal Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner has identified a man who was found Friday shot to death inside a home in Youngstown.

Thomas Huff, 49, was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Euclid Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Youngstown police is asking if anyone has any information about the incident to contact the Youngstown Police Department at (330) 742-8950 or (330) 742-8911.