Investigators identify victim in fatal Youngstown shooting

Local News

The shooting remains under investigation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: kali9 via Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner has identified a man who was found Friday shot to death inside a home in Youngstown.

Thomas Huff, 49, was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Euclid Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Youngstown police is asking if anyone has any information about the incident to contact the Youngstown Police Department at (330) 742-8950 or (330) 742-8911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com