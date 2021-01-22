Investigators identify body of woman found on Youngstown road

Kimberly Sarkozy, 53, was found on Kenmore Avenue near Overland Avenue on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators have identified the body of a woman found on a Youngstown road Thursday morning.

Kimberly Sarkozy, 53, was found on Kenmore Avenue near Overland Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Captain Rod Foley said a driver passed by and found her body on the side of the street.

Investigators are trying to determine how she died. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to learn more.

Those with information on Sarkozy’s death are asked to call Youngstown police at 330-747-7911 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD. Tips can remain anonymous.