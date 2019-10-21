Investigators finally able to take 2012 Salem cold case to grand jury

Prosecutors say Kevin Kirby beat his victims in a drug-related robbery

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A man with a long history of criminal convictions could be in court again early next month, only now charged with a homicide from 2012.

It’s been seven years since Melinda Todd was murdered inside her home between Lisbon and Salem and her young grandson was nearly killed.

After suspecting Kevin Kirby committed the crime, investigators were finally able to take the case to a grand jury.

“We served him a copy of the indictment, myself and investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation last Thursday,” said Atty. John Gamble.

Prosecutors say Kirby beat his victims in a drug-related robbery.

“She suffered several blows to the head by blunt force,” Gamble said.

Photo of Melinda Todd courtesy of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office

Although sheriff’s detectives worked the case early on, it was turned over to the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit a couple of years ago.

“Re-interviewed witnesses, re-examined. In some cases, re-examine the evidence scientifically two or three different times,” Gamble said.

Court records show Kirby has been in and out of prison over the last decade with convictions for robbery, drugs and most recently workers’ comp fraud. He is now in the middle of a nine-month sentence for that.

Prosecutors say he really didn’t know his victim all that well.

“They apparently shared some distant relation by marriage but he had only recently been acquainted with her,” Gamble said.

Ironically, the reason Todd’s grandson had been living with her was because the boy’s own mother, Miranda Todd, is serving a 15-year-to-life sentence for killing one of her other children.

After surviving the beating in 2012, Cole Reed, who is now 12 years old, lives with other relatives.

“He has some issues but it’s remarkable that he’s alive,” Gamble said.

As for Kirby, he’s expected to appear in court early next month.