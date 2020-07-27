Investigators arrest Vienna woman accused of assaulting grandchild, locking herself in home with weapons

Investigators say they secured five weapons from the home for safety reasons

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A Vienna woman has been arrested and is undergoing a mental evaluation. This all stems from what police say started as an assault on her 13-year-old granddaughter.

Diane Zipay was taken into custody Monday afternoon and brought to the hospital for an evaluation by ambulance.

Police say a family member took her grandchild to the police station to report an assault Sunday night.

According to a police report, the victim claimed Zipay was intoxicated and upset with her. The girl said Zipay hit her in the head and threatened to punch her in the face and hit her with a baseball bat.

The girl said Zipay threatened to shoot herself, according to the report.

After trying for several hours to get her out of the house, investigators decided to back off. They then went back to her home Monday afternoon and, with help from a negotiator and members of the U.S. Marshal Services, finally got her to come out.

“The best case scenario actually worked out for us. We had U.S. Marshals come down, we had active warrants, they went to the house, we secured the perimeter and they talked her into opening the door,” said police chief Bob Ludt.

Investigators say they secured five weapons from the home for safety reasons.