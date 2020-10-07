Investigators arrest suspect after shooting in Fowler

A neighbor living in the 3900 block of state Route 193 called 911 to report a shooting across the street

FOWLER, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators have arrested a suspect after a shooting in Fowler this morning.

The suspect is 46-year-old William Gambino, Jr., according to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the county jail after his arrest Wednesday morning in Mecca.

A neighbor living in the 3900 block of state Route 193 called 911 to report a shooting across the street, at 4020 Route 193.

The victim can be heard in the background of the 911 call saying the suspect shot him with a pellet gun and then a real gun. The victim was found in the neighbor’s front lawn.

The victim is currently in surgery at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

“We’re still trying to locate anyone who may have seen what may have happened here. We’re in a very rural area, so we’re limited on the people we can talk to at this point,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.