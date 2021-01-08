Investigators arrest man, report seizing drugs and guns during 2 raids in Youngstown

Investigators arrested Raphael Ortiz on a charge that he had a gun despite past convictions that made gun possession illegal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Investigators serving federal search warrants earlier this week at homes in two different parts of town reported finding cocaine, fentanyl, seven guns and over $26,000 cash.

A criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio against Raphael Ortiz, 40, charging him with drug offenses and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday via video conference from the Mahoning County Jail before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen B. Burke.

An affidavit accompanying the complaint says investigators served warrants at homes on a Neilson Avenue on the East side and Wesley Avenue on the west side.

On Neilson Avenue, investigators reported finding five bags of fentanyl, cocaine, scales, a .45-caliber handgun, a .22-caliber rifle, an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle, a .12-gauge shotgun, a .38-caliber revolver and a .40-caliber handgun.

At the home on Wesley Avenue, investigators reported finding a .45-caliber handgun and $26,315 cash.

Reports said a woman at the Wesley Avenue home said the gun did not belong to her but was there for protection.

Ortiz was at the Wesley Avenue home when he was taken into custody.

Ortiz is not allowed to own a gun because of a conviction in 2004 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for assaulting a police officer and in 2005 from Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for drug trafficking, according to the affidavit.