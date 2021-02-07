Investigation underway after Youngstown woman finds two dead dogs in trash bags

Tracy Myers and her daughter found a dead dog off the side of the road along North Blaine Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two dead dogs were found in trash bags along a road on Youngstown’s east side Friday night.

Tracy Myers and her daughter found a dead dog off the side of the road along North Blaine Avenue.

“My heart dropped. You know, it makes me so sad and so angry… It was a black trash bag and then it was duct-taped around both ends and then long-ways so that nothing could get into it or it couldn’t get out,” Myers said. “I know when it’s a trash bag and I know when it’s not. It’s just that gut feeling that I got when I see it and how it’s packaged up, you know?”

But it wasn’t just one dog they found that night.

“That bag was just like they shoved it in the bag and threw it out the car window. It was not taped up, bandaged up or anything,” Myers said.

Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry says they now have the two male pit bulls in their custody and are waiting for a vet to determine their cause of death.

Fry says that both of the dogs were frozen when they were found, but they did not freeze to death.

They were killed prior to being dumped.

Fry also says, as of right now, there is no evidence of dog fighting.

“But to just throw them there on the side of the road — that’s somebody with no heart. No heart at all,” Myers said.

The dog warden and humane agents are investigating, and whoever’s responsible could face misdemeanor or even felony charges if they’re caught.

“They’re not trash. They’re living things,” Myers said.

As for Myers, she hopes whoever did this doesn’t get away with it.

She leaves them this message:

“It’s karma. Karma is going to catch you and you’re gonna get caught.”

If you know who these dogs belonged to or have any information that could help the investigation,

the Mahoning County Dog Warden is asking that you call them or Animal Charity of Ohio to speak to the humane agent.

You can call the Mahoning County Dog Warden at 330-740-2205 ext. 1 or email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

For more information on or to reach out to the Animal Charity of Ohio, visit their website.