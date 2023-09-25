WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a 19-month-old boy was found unconscious in the Trumbull Homes.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of South Feederle Drive SE around 4:40 a.m. Sunday. They say the toddler wasn’t breathing and was found lying on a table on his back.

According to a police report, the boy’s mother told police that he had a 99-degree temperature and had been throwing up since 7 p.m. the previous night. She said he had been crying continuously and she couldn’t calm him down. Around 4 a.m., after he had finally fallen asleep, she noticed that he didn’t appear to be moving or breathing, the report stated.

The child was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

ER staff told police that toxicology results suggested “a certain amount of methadone” was found in the boy’s system, the police report stated. Staff also noticed a bump on the boy’s head.

“Kids are very curious. They explore their environment. They oftentimes get into things, so it’s very important that the parent is constantly supervising those children at that age,” said Renee Bastounis, director of in-home services at Trumbull County Children Services.

According to the police report, the boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital by helicopter.

At last check, no charges have been filed in the case.