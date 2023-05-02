BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing several charges after acting disorderly in a Boardman bar and then threatening his arresting officer, according to reports.

Joseph Claudio, 35, of Launderrary, Florida is facing charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing, retaliation and intimidation of a public servant/party official, stemming from an incident at Lanai Lounge early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the bar around 12 a.m. on April 30 for reports of a combative, intoxicated male, and when they arrived, they found Claudio attempting to strike the bar’s “bouncer,” according to reports.

Reports state Claudio arrived at Lanai already intoxicated and, when asked to leave, grabbed the bouncer around the neck.

Officers were escorting Claudio back to his hotel when reports state Claudio told the officer that he was going to kill him, choke him and the officer was going to die in his arms.

Due to these threats, the officer charged Claudio with aggravated menacing, retaliation and intimidation and placed him under arrest.

Claudio appeared in court Tuesday morning. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 16.