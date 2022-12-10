HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of a major interstate was closed Saturday morning after a semi and vehicle collided.

The vehicle and semi hit each other in a wrong way crash on I-80 westbound just after the Hubbard exit around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed while crews picked up debris from the crash. The lanes reopened around 11 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition, according to OSP.

First News is looking into this crash and will continue to update this developing story.