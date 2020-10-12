Intersection on Youngstown’s south side closed for repair work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The intersection of Boston and Cottage Grove avenues in Youngstown will be closed Monday.

Work is being done to fix the railroad crossing in that area.

Detours will be posted.

It’s expected to reopen Tuesday.

