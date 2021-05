The shooting happened at a house on Milton Street around 7:15 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested and taken to jail Tuesday night after a reported shooting in Warren.

The shooting happened at a house on Milton Street around 7:15 p.m., near Hazelwood Avenue.

Police obtained a search warrant and blocked off the area to investigate.

They said they found shell casings inside the house.

No one was injured.

Police did not say if charges have been filed yet.